Update On Becky Lynch’s Status For WWE Summerslam (Possible Spoilers)

It was previously reported that WWE has no plans in place for Becky Lynch at Summerslam, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be there at all. PWInsider reports that while it’s still planned for her not to come back until the Fall (likely October), she is still scheduled to be in attendance for the PPV on August 21 in Las Vegas.

She has been backstage at TV and PPVs, including Money in the Bank, but has yet to show up on camera.