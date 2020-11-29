Update on Braun Strowman’s Status & Reported Injury

We have some new details on Braun Strowman’s reported injury and status for TLC. As previously reported, Strowman was planned to face Drew McIntyre at TLC for the WWE Championship until the knee injury, and WWE was planning to insert Strowman in somehow should be be able to despite a triple threat match on tomorrow’s Raw between .AJ Styles, Riddle, and Keith Lee ostensibly being for the #1 contendership.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman’s injury is confirmed and as of now he is not expected to compete at TLC. Although the Creative team still currently has him penciled in for the spot, that is not expected to hold.

TLC takes place on December 20th and airs live from Tropicana Field, which will be the new ThunderDome at that point, on WWE Network. There’s no word on how long the injury may keep Strowman out.