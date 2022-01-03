wrestling / News

Update On Status of Brock Lesnar For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Note On His Roster Placement

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Day 1 Brock Lesnar

PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar has been officially moved to the RAW roster internally in WWE, although he will still be referred to as a free agent on TV.

Lesnar will likely not be on tonight’s episode of RAW, as he returned home yesterday.

Lesnar became the WWE Champion at the Day 1 PPV this past Saturday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading