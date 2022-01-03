wrestling / News
Update On Status of Brock Lesnar For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Note On His Roster Placement
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar has been officially moved to the RAW roster internally in WWE, although he will still be referred to as a free agent on TV.
Lesnar will likely not be on tonight’s episode of RAW, as he returned home yesterday.
Lesnar became the WWE Champion at the Day 1 PPV this past Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Last Week’s WWE Raw Being Shorthanded, Using ‘Skeleton Crew’
- Ric Flair Takes Exception to Editorial Naming Chris Jericho as the ‘GOAT of Pro Wrestling’
- Scarlett Bordeaux Puts Temporary Stop on Custom Requests for OnlyFans Due to Massive Outpouring
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Hardcore Holly Pitching Himself To Win World Title