Update On Brock Lesnar’s Likely Opponent For WWE Super Showdown

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Brock Lesnar will likely cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on June 7. WWE has been hyping that Lesnar will make his decision on RAW. He could then return for the final episode before the Jeddah event, which would be the June 3 episode of RAW. Lesnar would then work Super Showdown on June 7, but then wouldn’t appear again until it was time to start setting up for his match at Summerslam in August.

According to Meltzer, a plan for Lesnar vs. Rollins in Saudi Arabia has been in place since Wrestlemania 35. While it’s possible that Lesnar could keep the briefcase and still face Rollins, that is unlikely. While WWE teased that Lesnar could cash in on Kofi Kingston, Kofi now has an opponent for the event in Dolph Ziggler, which WWE announced today (and set up last night on Smackdown). That was a last minute decision after Kevin Owens refused to go back to the country.