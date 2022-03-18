Update on Buyrate, Revenue and Google Interest In AEW Revolution

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current estimate for AEW Revolution’s PPV buyrate shows it will likely be the second-most successful PPV ever for the company. According to the report, the buyrate is likely to fall between 167,000 to 173,000, which puts it behind All Out 2021.

AEW pushed late buys for the PPV on Dynamite and Rampage. That and word of mouth caused a 14% increase in late buy numbers from the same day original. For streaming, the numbers went up about 15%.

The total gross of the show is around $8.3 million, which includes the PPV, live gate, merchandise, theaters. This will be about $4.55 million for AEW after cable, streaming platform and satellite company cuts.

Those who bought the PPV late were more likely to be those who regularly buy WWE PPVs. Of course, that’s a small percentage of people as 96% of US fans will stream it on Peacock. 7.64% of those who bought the Royal Rumble also bought Revolution. 2.2% of those bought the show after the fact while 5.4% watched it live. That means around 28.9% of those who viewed the Rumble and also ordered Revolution did so after the live airing.

Meanwhile, the top Google searches for AEW that day included CM Punk, Adam Cole and Adam Page. Normally, Google search activity is about 3.7 times more for WWE than AEW. But AEW’s big shows do tend to draw more interest than WWE shows at times. All Out had better search numbers than Summerslam and Full Gear had better numbers than Survivor Series. But Royal Rumble performed better than any AEW show. The Rumble had around 500,000 searches while AEW Revolution had 350,000. Elimination Chamber, meanwhile, had 260,000. Other than Tampa and Orlando, the Rumble also had more interest in every major market including Boston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Seattle. Revolution, meanwhile, was ahead of Elimination Chamber in nearly every market except Buffalo, Miami, Salt Lake City, Honolulu, St. Louis and Memphis. San Antonio, Milwaukee, Greensboro, Minneapolis, San Diego, Denver, Los Angeles and Houston were also stronger WWE markets, so the numbers were closer.

As for PPV buys, even with the Rumble available on Peacock, it still had more buys than Revolution among dish owners. On cable, Revolution was ahead. Dish owners tend to be located in rural areas, suggesting that WWE is more popular in those places.