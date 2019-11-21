wrestling / News

Update on Cain Velasquez’s Status For WWE Mexico Supershow

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cain Velasquez Raw 10.21.19

– Cain Velasquez busy is preparing for his match at WWE’s Mexico Supershow at the end of this month, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Velasquez was at the Performance Center this week working out ahead of his match alongside Humberto Carillo against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the show, which takes place on November 30th.

That match will be his second WWE match and forth professional wrestling match. Velasquez’s first match was, of course, at WWE Crown Jewel last month. That match was a quick win for Lesnar, in part because of a hurt knee from Velasquez. WWE pulled him from the Mexico show earlier this month, but has since readded him.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cain Velasquez, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading