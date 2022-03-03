Update on Christopher Daniels’ Future with AEW Going Forward

As noted last night, Christopher Daniels returned to AEW television after a lengthy absence and had a match with Bryan Danielson. Danielson would eventually make the Fallen Angel pass out in the triangle choke.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that this wasn’t a one-off thing and Daniels is officially back with AEW. He will regularly appear on television for the company going forward. Daniels had been absent from television due to an eye injury and booking decisions. His last AEW match was on May 12, when SCU lost to the Young Bucks and were forced to split up as a team.