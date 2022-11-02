– Fightful Select has an update on the ongoing situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with details on Punk’s potential future in the wrestling business. As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s current contract. AEW has not yet made an official statement on the situation, and the same is true for Punk in the fallout of the post-show incident that took place at AEW All Out 2022 in September.

Punk is still sidelined from an injury he sustained in his All Out title match against Jon Moxley, which required surgery. At the time, it was expected to keep him on the shelf for at least eight months.

According to Fightful’s report, there isn’t currently any active litigation regarding Punk. Also, The Elite (The Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) are expected to return soon to AEW.

Fightful’s report also noted that a WWE source said the company would “likely be interested” in “possibly” using the services of Punk. Also, reps from multiple other wrestling companies said they’d at least be interested in having a conversation with him, but they are not sure of how motivated he would be to continue wrestling after what took place in AEW.

Several sources in the autograph signing circuit stated to Fightful that they still expect there to be a big demand for CM Punk if he becomes available for public signings and appearances.

A source close to Punk said a wrestling return is not ruled out, with the source claiming that Punk “got the wrestling bug again.” Since Punk is still injured and not yet fully rehabbed to be able to return to the ring, the source is unsure if Punk will still feel the same once he’s healed. The source also indicated that it was made clear that there are at least options available to Punk if and when he wants to get back into the ring.

Current WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H once said regarding Punk during an April 2021 edition of Pardon My Take, “I can’t think of anybody in the business if they called me, I wouldn’t take their phone call, whether in the business or whatever. I would answer the phone, I think we would have a conversation. But again, CM Punk worked with us on the FOX show, what, a year ago? And there was opportunities there. There were people around each other at all times.” This was before Punk would later sign with AEW in August 2021.

Triple H continued, “Again, I’ll never say never, but the desire needs to be there on all sides to make things happen.” It should be noted that if AEW does in fact negotiate a buyout of Punk’s contract, a non-compete period would likely be agreed upon by both sides, which could keep Punk out of the game, including from signing with WWE, for a considerable amount of time.

Fightful reached out to Punk for comment on the report, but they have not yet heard back.