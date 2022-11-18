Update On CM Punk’s Health, Note On How Colt Cabana Appearance Affected AEW Relationship

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk is said to be doing ‘really well’ rehabbing his torn triceps.

Meanwhile, Punk himself noted some progress with his healed broken foot in a post on his Instagram stories. He wrote (via Wrestling Inc: “First time doing road work since the broken foot. For anyone out there going through it: the light at the end of the tunnel is you.”

The WON notes that Colt Cabana appearing on a recent episode of Dynamite to wrestle Chris Jericho reportedly didn’t help the strained relationship between Punk and AEW. While Punk maintains he had nothing to do with Cabana’s absence, a lot of the talent in the company reportedly believe otherwise. It’s something that’s “openly” talked about backstage, and Cabana’s return only exacerbated that. It was Tony Khan’s decision to bring Colt back and not an idea that was pitched to him.

There has been no change in Punk’s status thus far. He is still under contract and AEW was still selling his merchandise as recently as this past week at the arena.