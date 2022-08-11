wrestling / News
Update on CM Punk’s Injury After His Return On AEW Dynamite
August 11, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, CM Punk made his return to AEW on last night’s Dynamite, helping to save Jon Moxley from the Jericho Appreciation Society. He then had a staredown with Moxley.
PWInsider reports that Punk’s injury was indeed as bad as previously stated. He had surgery on the foot and is currently still doing rehab for it. He was said to be in “bad pain” as recently as a few weeks ago and only recently stopped wearing a walking boot.
It’s unlikely that Punk will wrestle before All Out in September.
It was noted that he wasn’t hidden backstage last night and everyone was aware that he was back before his appearance.
