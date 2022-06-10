Update On CM Punk’s Injury And Successful Surgery

As previously reported, CM Punk had successful surgery on what AEW said was an injury to his “lower leg”, although it’s believed to be a broken foot. Max Caster even said as much in his rap this past week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the surgery and how it went. When the doctors got inside, they found that the injuries to the bones were worse than believed. However, it still was a successful surgery and everything was repaired. There’s no word on when Punk will be back, but it will be before the end of the year.