Update on CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW All Out

It was previously reported that CM Punk suffered some sort of arm injury during AEW All Out, and would have been forced to vacate the AEW World title even if he wasn’t involved in a brawl backstage. Tony Khan indeed vacated the belt and announced a tournament to crown a new champion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Punk hurt his arm during a dive to the outside around 5-7 minutes into the match. Dave Meltzer said that Punk is set to have surgery or may have already had surgery. The surgery is said to be for a torn muscle in the arm. Meltzer said that it was likely to be Punk’s triceps but that hasn’t been confirmed. The injury requires eight months recovery, so the belt would have been vacated either way.