Update on Cody Rhodes’ Training Regimen For Royal Rumble

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the training regimen Cody Rhodes has undertaken as he prepares to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was announced for the titular match, which happens tomorrow night.

According to the WON, Rhodes had what was described as a “boxing training camp” and lost 17.7% bodyfat, so he’s now under 9%. It was noted that training like a boxer would indicate he wants to increase his stamina, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he will go for a long time in this year’s match.