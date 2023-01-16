wrestling / News
Update On Colby Corino Following Free Agency Announcement, Notes On Other Free Agents
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Colby Corino is now a free agent after his deal with the NWA expired. Fightful reports that he will not be a free agent for long, as he’s headed to the WWE. It had been noted before that WWE was interested in Corino.
Meanwhile, the report also has updates on KC Navarro, Cheeseburger and Rhett Titus. Navarro is a free agent, although he had a WWE tryout in December with Kylie Rae, Vincent and Dutch.
Cheeseburger is also still a free agent, even after appearances for AEW and ROH. The same can be said for Titus.
