Update on Condition of Natalya Following Injury Scare On RAW

It was previously reported that Natalya had an injury scare on Monday’s episode of RAW, seemingly hurting her ankle. She only tweeted to note that she was ‘unbreakable’ but never gave an update on her condition. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Natalya got an MRI on her right ankle after the match. The results were ‘better than expected’ and she will only be out for a few weeks.

It’s unlikely that WWE will strip her and Tamina of the tag team titles at this time, which would have happened if she needed surgery. She was okay the day after the injury occurred, even though she couldn’t put weight on the ankle.