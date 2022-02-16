Update On Contract Status Of Chris Jericho in AEW, How Long His Current Deal Is

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho will be with All Elite Wrestling until 2024 at least. According to Dave Meltzer, Jericho’s two-year extension option was picked up before the pandemic started, way back in January 2020. As previously noted, most of the initial contracts for AEW were for three years, with possible two-year options to extend. Jericho initially signed with the company in 2019.

Several of the deals that were originally signed were likewise extended, including The Young Bucks. Kenny Omega’s deal isn’t believed to be up until next year. The exception is, of course, Cody Rhodes, who announced his departure from AEW yesterday and is believed to be WWE-bound.