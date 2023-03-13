wrestling / News
Update on Contract Status of Roderick Strong in WWE
March 13, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the status of Roderick Strong in WWE. Strong has not appeared on NXT since October and hasn’t wrestled since August.
Meltzer noted that Strong is still under contract with the company and hasn’t been quietly released. However, WWE is just choosing not to use him at this time.
