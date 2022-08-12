Update On Contracts Of Original AEW Talents, Including The Young Bucks and More

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update regarding AEW contracts, which have been subject to rumors in recent weeks. Most of the key talents in the company are said to be under “lengthy” deals.

AEW originals, those signed when the company started, were signed to three-year deals with two-year options. This includes The Young Bucks and Hangman Page, among others. They will be under contract until the end of 2023. MJF’s deal was believed to end at the same time, but everyone is keeping quiet about his situation right now.

Kenny Omega signed a four-year deal on February 1, 2019, so his would be up in February 2023. Of course AEW has also extended contracts for those out of action for a long period of time. They could, if they wanted, add an extra nine months to Omega’s contract (around November 2023).