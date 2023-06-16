Update On Contracts of Rush and Andrade el Idolo in AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Rush and Andrade el Idolo both have deals in AEW that are expected to be done soon.

Andrade, who previously said he wanted out from AEW, originally signed a three-year deal. However, as he was out with an injury, AEW would be able to extend his deal if they choose. He returns to the company tomorrow night on Collision.

Rush, meanwhile, signed a one-year deal last year and that’s believed to be up soon. He has been out of action in recent weeks due to visa issues, same as Komander (as well as several wrestlers like Bandido, Penta and Fenix earlier this year). There has been speculation that Rush quitting AAA could be his way of opening the door for a WWE deal, but WWE is not going to risk accusations of contract tampering by talking to him until he’s a free agent from AEW. It was noted if this were true, Rush may also be wanting to play both sides to get more money. If that were the case, WWE would likely want to send him to NXT first and if they offered NXT money, AEW would likely offer more.