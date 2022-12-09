wrestling / News
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to , there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
