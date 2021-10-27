Update on Creative Plans For Bron Breakker After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

It was previously reported that a rumor suggested that WWE NXT Halloween Havoc would be the start of the Bron Breakker era, while winding down the time of Tomasso Ciampa in NXT. This seemed to suggest that Breakker would be winning the NXT title, but that never happened. Instead, Ciampa got the clean pin and retained.

In an update, WrestleVotes noted that they never said the title would change hands, only that this was the start of Breakker’s time as a top star in NXT. According to the report, those plans are still very much in place. While it was discussed at one point to give him the title, obviously they went the other way.