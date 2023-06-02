wrestling / News
Update on Creative Plans Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Asked For In WWE
As previously reported, Ronda Rousey said in an interview that she wants to be more active as a tag team champion. However, she noted that the WWE has a lack of depth on the women’s roster, particularly in the tag team division. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rousey and Baszler pushed to be a tag team in WWE, which is what happened. They won the women’s tag team titles on RAW last Monday.
However, it was also noted that both Rousey and Baszler have pushed to feud with each other on television in a ‘heated program’. It remains to be seen if that happens or not.
