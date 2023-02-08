Update on Deonna Purrazzo’s Impact Contract Status

A new report has some details on when Deonna Purazzo’s contract with Impact Wrestling is up. Fightful Select reports that Impact exrcised its option on the one-year contract that Purrazzo is under, and that she is with the company through the end of the year. Her contract was originally supposed to be up in 2022 but an alteration to terms of her deal back in 2021 added a one-year option which Impact exercised in what was described as an “obvious choice” from their perspective.

Purrazzo will reportedly become a free agent on January 1st, 2024. She has not yet signed a new deal, and she is expected to get interest from several companies when her contract expires. She will be 29 at that point.