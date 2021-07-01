wrestling / News
Update On Don Callis’ Hand Injury After Being the Elite
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
During the latest Being the Elite, the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers spoke about an incident in which Brandon Cutler shut the door on the hand of Don Callis, breaking his pinky. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that Callis isn’t actually injured. While Cutler really did close the door on his hand, the finger wasn’t broken and the injury shown on the video was done with makeup.
More Trending Stories
- Allysin Kay Withdraws From Event Next Month, Says Promoter Has Defended Convicted Pedophile
- Vince Russo On Why WWE Doesn’t Want Another John Cena, If He’d Accept Hall of Fame Induction
- Brandi Rhodes Reveals First Photos Of Her and Cody’s Daughter, Story To Be Covered By People Magazine
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’