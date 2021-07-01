wrestling / News

Update On Don Callis’ Hand Injury After Being the Elite

July 1, 2021
During the latest Being the Elite, the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers spoke about an incident in which Brandon Cutler shut the door on the hand of Don Callis, breaking his pinky. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that Callis isn’t actually injured. While Cutler really did close the door on his hand, the finger wasn’t broken and the injury shown on the video was done with makeup.

