Update On Don West In His Battle With Brain Cancer
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
Back in January, Don West announced that his cancer had returned, specifically brain lymphoma. West sent an update to PWInsider on how he is doing. There were plans for him to have a stem cell treatment, but his tumor is now twice the size that it was, s doctors were forced to cancel it. West is scheduled for a different treatment next week.
You can contribute to his medical bills by going to his GoFundMe here.
