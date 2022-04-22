wrestling / News
Update on Drake & Gibson Following WWE NXT 2.0 Angle, Details On Name Changes
As previously reported, Drake & Gibson have dropped their first names and their Grizzled Young Veterans tag team name as of this past Tuesday’s NXT 2.0. The reason for this (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter) is the same reason for other name changes in WWE. Vince McMahon doesn’t want talent using names they used on the independents or their real names.
The two used ‘Grizzled Young Veterans’ before oining WWE. Gibson likewise used ‘Zack Gibson’ on the independent scene, so he lost the first name. His real name is Jack Rea.
Meanwhile, Drake had to drop the ‘James’ because his real name is James Dowell.
As far as the recent angle in which they teased leaving WWE after their loss to Legado del Fantasma, that is only an angle. The two are not leaving WWE.
