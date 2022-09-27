Update on Drew McIntyre After Food Poisoning Illness

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from weekend WWE live events he was advertised for as he was suffering from a bad case of food poisoning. Dave Meltzer had an update on McIntyre on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, while it’s unknown if McIntyre is 100% from his illness, he is now back in the gym and training again.

McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Karrion Kross in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.