Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status And More Details On His Absence

As we reported earlier this week, Drew McIntyre has been out of action in WWE after he underwent minor surgery, but is said to be healed and waiting doctor clearance before he can return. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms this, but notes that the surgery was not related to anything “muscle or bone related.”

McIntyre was reportedly sick for a few weeks and kept it to himself to keep working. On the day he did his King of the Ring match with Ricochet (August 26), he could “barely get out of bed.” He thought he was simply dealing with the flu or something similar and wanted to work through it. After going to Mexico for a promotional tour, he was told by WWE to see a doctor. He was ordered into surgery three hours later after his diagnosis.

He’s fine now and should be cleared soon.