Update On Dropped Plan For Ron Simmons in WWE, Another Hall of Famer Brought In

As we reported earlier this week, WWE dropped plans to have Ron Simmons introduce a new version of the Nation of Domination that would have included MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. It was also noted that the group could still come back at some point.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mark Henry was also brought in to help kickstart the idea. While Simmons had a cameo on RAW, Henry was nowhere to be seen.

There are also more details on why it was abandoned, as there were some backstage who felt it was bad timing given the current political climate surrounding race relations, with the recent protests and the Black Lives Matter movement being more prominent in the news. They felt the idea would be very tone deaf.