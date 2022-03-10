Update On Eddie Kingston After Powerbomb From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the new faction ‘The Jericho Appreciation Society’ attacked Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. The segment ended when Jake Hager, along with assistance from Chris Jericho, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, powerbombed Kingston from the apron through a table on the outside. Hager had trouble getting Kingston up. When he dropped him, it appeared as though Kingston landed on his neck and head, or at least narrowly avoided doing so.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Kingston was said to be okay following the spot.