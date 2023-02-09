wrestling / News

Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark - Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka Image Credit: AEW

EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.

