Update On English Commentary For Major AAA Shows
April 15, 2022
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA is looking to bring in its English-language announcers to Mexico to call the action live. This would only be for major shows like the upcoming Triplemania events and would start with their Monterrey show on April 30.
So far the announcers have been watching it remotely in the US from a studio, which would still be done with regular shows.
