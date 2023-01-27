Update On Former WWE Champion Scheduled For Royal Rumble (SPOILERS)

There have been rumors of big names appearing at the Royal Rumble, and this is no exception. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble. It was unknown if he will be wrestling, possibly in the Rumble match, but he’s on the show.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE shot footage of John Cena and Austin Theory while Cena was at the December 30 episode of Smackdown. The footage never aired, but is why Theory missed a live event that same day. Theory is currently scheduled for the Rumble match.