wrestling / News
Update On Fundraiser To Assist Ashley Massaro’s Daughter
– As of this writing, The Ashley Massaro’s Daughter’s Educational Fund has raised $57,642 through GoFundMe. The goal of the project was set at $100,000. Mick Foley has been a big contributor, pitching in separate donations of $5,000 and $31,307. You can donate at this link.
The GoFundMe was set up by Massaro’s former co-workers in WWE after the diva passed away on May 16.
We, the Squared Circle Sisters who had the amazing honor of working with Ashley Massaro in the WWE, have come together to honor Ashley’s memory – and to create light and hope in the wake of tragedy. We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere. We also got to know Ashley’s incredible daughter Alexa. As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love. Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi’s continued education – which would have made Ashley so happy. We invite you to please watch the video we put together & join us by contributing to the cause. Let’s keep Ashley’s memory alive now and forever!! Ashley, thank you for touching our souls and being you! Lexi, please stay strong and know you can reach out to any of us for support! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!! – Your Squared Circle Sisters
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE
- CM Punk Jokes Over Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He Was Offered $5 Million By WWE