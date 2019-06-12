Update On Fundraiser To Assist Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

– As of this writing, The Ashley Massaro’s Daughter’s Educational Fund has raised $57,642 through GoFundMe. The goal of the project was set at $100,000. Mick Foley has been a big contributor, pitching in separate donations of $5,000 and $31,307. You can donate at this link.

The GoFundMe was set up by Massaro’s former co-workers in WWE after the diva passed away on May 16.