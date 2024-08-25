Update on Health of Bryan Danielson Ahead of AEW All In

In recent weeks, Bryan Danielson has not been shy about the condition of his neck headed into AEW All In tomorrow. He noted that he will need surgery once he retires as it’s not in good condition. According to Fightful Select, when Danielson said that doctors didn’t want him to wrestle before All In, that was mostly true. Danielson was approved to wrestle at All In and in a match against Jeff Jarrett. He was not cleared to take part in Blood & Guts, and didn’t do so. AEW has been working under the knowledge that Danielson would not be available as often as he had been in the past. This is why he only worked one match, against Jarrett, between the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and All In.

Danielson’s run heading into All In has been planned since the Spring. He has been working without a contract for three weeks, after his wrestling deal expired on August 1. He is also still handling his roles on the creative team and disciplinary committee. He was doing so under the terms of his talent deal. It is believed that AEW will attempt to get him under some sort of working agreement once this run is over. Tony Khan trusts Danielson and his ability to be forthright about situations like these. After he’s done wrestling, he’s expected to remain with AEW in some form. He previously said he wants to stick around once his neck is repaired, noting he’d only go back to WWE if he felt he was needed. WWE has reportedly not reached out, although he’s “widely-loved” in both companies.