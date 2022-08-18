Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.

Dave Meltzer noted that both were fine after that spot and Lee was fine after a V-Trigger appeared to knock him out. The two were simply selling. With Omega in particular, the story they’re telling is that he’s not 100% and came back too early. It will be a “ring rust” storyline and the plan is for him to gradually get better with each match. This is just a story, as he he was okay and none of his previous issues were aggravated. It was noted that his shoulder is an issue but it was not due to this specific match.

It was also noted that the final angle of Andrade and Rush turning on Lee and unmasking him was rushed for time. Everything in the final two minutes was rushed, as everyone was told to “go right to the finish” after it had been planned to go longer.