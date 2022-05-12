Update On Hikaru Shida For Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament (SPOILER)

It was announced during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Hikaru Shida’s status for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s tournament was up in the air. This was due to an injury Shida suffered in her street fight with Serena Deeb. It was also noted that there would be an update on Rampage.

That show was taped last night, where it was confirmed that Shida was pulled from the tournament. It was also announced that Kris Statlander would take her place in the quarterfinal match against Red Velvet.

It’s unknown if Shida’s injury is legitimate or what the injury could be at this time.