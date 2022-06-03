wrestling / News
Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that minds may be changing in AEW in regards to jumping ship to WWE in the future. According to the report, most AEW regulars and top stars were privately saying hey wouldn’t go to WWE. Some said they never wanted to leave AEW. Others didn’t think they’d have a future in WWE due to their size and the current direction of NXT.
However, after Cody Rhodes jumped to WWE and became a big star for them, it seems things have changed. His push, along with the money he’s earning, is said to have “changed some minds.”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Removed From AEW Website & Shop, Dynamite Promo Not Available Online
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown