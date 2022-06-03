Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that minds may be changing in AEW in regards to jumping ship to WWE in the future. According to the report, most AEW regulars and top stars were privately saying hey wouldn’t go to WWE. Some said they never wanted to leave AEW. Others didn’t think they’d have a future in WWE due to their size and the current direction of NXT.

However, after Cody Rhodes jumped to WWE and became a big star for them, it seems things have changed. His push, along with the money he’s earning, is said to have “changed some minds.”