Update On How Involved Triple H Has Been With Creative In NXT

It was previously reported that Triple H gave a speech at the Performance Center last month, noting that he was ‘back’. However, it doesn’t appear that he is as involved with the brand as that might imply. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H appeared to mean that he’s back working in the office.

He has not been directly involved with NXT, which has been run by Shawn Michaels with a small creative staff for the TV program. He also has not been showing up at the tapings on Tuesdays.