Update on How Long Bray Wyatt Will Be Working Raw Tapings

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It appears as if Bray Wyatt’s work on the Raw tapings in dark matches will conclude after November. As noted earlier, Wyatt is advertised for dark matches on Raw for what are almost certainly dark matches.

According to WWE.com, Wyatt is advertised for all Raw tapings through November as well as most Smackdown tapings. Starting in December, he is no longer advertised for Raw.

