wrestling / News

Update On How Long MLW Will Air On REELZ

April 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Underground REELZ Image Credit: MLW

MLW’s long term status with REELZ is still unknown, as there were rumors last month that the company hadn’t heard back about their status with the network. However, it was later confirmed that they would air through at least this month, with Battle Riot V set for April 25.

PWInsider reports that episodes of MLW Underground are now listed to run through May.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading