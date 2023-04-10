wrestling / News
Update On How Long MLW Will Air On REELZ
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
MLW’s long term status with REELZ is still unknown, as there were rumors last month that the company hadn’t heard back about their status with the network. However, it was later confirmed that they would air through at least this month, with Battle Riot V set for April 25.
PWInsider reports that episodes of MLW Underground are now listed to run through May.
