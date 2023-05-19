Update On How Much WWE Earned From Recent Shows In Puerto Rico

Wrestlenomics (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter) has more detailed numbers on how much WWE earned for their shows in Puerto Rico earlier this month. This included an episode of Smackdown on May 5 and Backlash on May 6, both in San Juan.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority noted that WWE was paid $1.5 million to bring the show to San Juan. Backlash had an attendance of 15,145 paid with a gate of $1,447,558. There were 1,351 tickets comped for a total of 16,496.

Smackdown the night before had 14,282 paid, with 1,270 comps for a total attendance of 15,552. The live gate was $1,048,295.

Merchandise sales totaled $248,470 over two nights, or $8.44 per person. This was actually below normal WWE levels.