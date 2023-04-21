Update On If AEW Is Still Having An All Out PPV This Year

As previously reported, AEW recently announced that it will hold All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. This is a week before the date when All Out would happen, which is Labor Day weekend. This led to speculation about whether or not there would even be an All Out this year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people in AEW have privately told others on social media that All Out is still happening and will be a week later. AEW has yet to confirm the date, but Anthony Bowens did say it was still happening after the announcement was made.