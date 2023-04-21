wrestling / News
Update On If AEW Is Still Having An All Out PPV This Year
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW recently announced that it will hold All In on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. This is a week before the date when All Out would happen, which is Labor Day weekend. This led to speculation about whether or not there would even be an All Out this year.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people in AEW have privately told others on social media that All Out is still happening and will be a week later. AEW has yet to confirm the date, but Anthony Bowens did say it was still happening after the announcement was made.
No! This is All In, the following week is All Out
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward
- Nia Jax Says Vince McMahon Changed Finish of Survivor Series Match to Have Her Win
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4