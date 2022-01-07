Update on If Marko Stunt Is Still Signed To AEW

Marko Stunt hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite in some time, including when Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team titles on Wednesday’s episode. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stunt is still signed to AEW and still being paid, he just hasn’t been used.

The company is reportedly trying to set itself apart from WWE in not releasing wrestlers under contract unless it’s for disciplinary reasons. Of course there will be some wrestlers who don’t get their contracts renewed when they eventually expire. It was noted that this doesn’t mean that Stunt will be one of those people, but AEW has not used him in TV in a long time.