wrestling / News
Update on If WWE Has Discussed Using The Hardys on Main Roster
February 28, 2025 | Posted by
The Hardys returned to WWE this past Tuesday on NXT, defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew in a tag team match. They will be back on March 11 for Roadblock, facing Fraxiom. The team are currently signed with TNA Wrestling, where they are tag team champions, but TNA and WWE now have a working relationship.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, there have been no discussions about using Matt and Jeff on the main roster. A source noted that while it’s possible the idea will get pitched, it hasn’t been discussed yet.
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The Rock & Cody Rhodes Went Wrong
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW