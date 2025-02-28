Update on If WWE Has Discussed Using The Hardys on Main Roster

The Hardys returned to WWE this past Tuesday on NXT, defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew in a tag team match. They will be back on March 11 for Roadblock, facing Fraxiom. The team are currently signed with TNA Wrestling, where they are tag team champions, but TNA and WWE now have a working relationship.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, there have been no discussions about using Matt and Jeff on the main roster. A source noted that while it’s possible the idea will get pitched, it hasn’t been discussed yet.