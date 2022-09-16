Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’

Talks with companies outside of WWE also stalled before, as his asking price was above what they wanted to pay. It’s believed that when he was in WWE, he was one of the highest paid wrestlers in the world with Randy Orton and Ronda Rousey, behind only Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Earlier this month, Triple H was asked about bringing Wyatt back, but wouldn’t confirm or deny it. He said the same about Braun Strowman, who is now back with the company.