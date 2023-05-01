Update On If WWE NXT Stars Knew About Main Roster Call-Ups Ahead of Time

As previously reported, several wrestlers from WWE NXT were called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft on Smackdown. These include NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s tag team champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark, JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews and Von Wagner.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that NXT talent were not made aware that they were headed to the main roster until their names were announced. This was done so their reaction videos were genuine.

PWInsider adds that some of the main roster wresters, including big names, were likewise not aware where they were going until it was announced on TV.