Update On In-Ring Return For Rey Mysterio After Recent Tricep Injury
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported back in August that Rey Mysterio suffered a triceps tear that would keep him out of action for “some time.” As it turns out, he’s already healed up. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mysterio should be back “any time now”. While the injury healed slower than expected, Mysterio is said to be around 99% healthy.
