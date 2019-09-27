Update On Internal Changes In CMLL After Passing of Paco Alonso

It was reported back in July that CMLL owner Paco Alonso had passed away, leaving his daughter Sofia to take over. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Sofia has the title and some power, her uncle Chavo Lutteroth (who ran things before Paco) has been making the financial decisions.

One of the decisions has been to increase the amount of money the promotion gets and increase prices to American promoters. Another is to cut the guarantees that the top stars get. While legends like Atlantis, Blue Panther and Negro Casas weren’t cut, some of the bigger young stars like Dragon Lee were. As such, Dragon Lee was pulled from three shows, including the anniversary show and the Arena Mexico show on September 24. He had been set to team with Mistico against Volador Jr. and Caristico, but was replaced by El Terrible.

It’s unknown why Lee was pulled, but it’s believed that CMLL told Lee and Cavernario they couldn’t work PWG BOLA and they did anyway.