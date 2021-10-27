Update on Io Shirai After Wild Bump At NXT Halloween Havoc

A new report has an update on Io Shirai after she took a wild bump to the outside at NXT Halloween Havoc. During Tuesday’s show, Shirai was on a ladder when it was pushed over, causing her to fall out of the ring and land hard on a ladder that had been set up. The bump took place in the closing moments of the bout, which saw Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne win the NXT Women’s Tag team Championships.

According to PWInsider, sources at the show indicated that Shirai was okay backstage after the match. You can see the bump below, along with a post from Shirai which reads:

“I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist…

#HalloweenHavoc

#WWENXT”